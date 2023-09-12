The European Parliament raised the question of the source of funding for elections in Ukraine

Members of the European Parliament (EP) from Austria Harald Wilimsky and Georg Mayer turned to the European Commission (EC) for clarification regarding the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that he is ready to hold elections in the country in 2024, but subject to financial support from the West. Lenta.ru studied the text of the letter from European deputies.

“Next year there will be elections in Ukraine. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recently said that he does not intend to spend money on them. If elections take place, the costs will have to be covered by the US and the EU,” they recalled.

In this regard, they turned to the EC with the question of whether it intends to allocate funds for holding elections in Ukraine, and also asked what the EU’s reaction would be if the elections were not held.

“Does the European Commission intend to cover the costs of elections in Ukraine and how does it evaluate the statement of the President of Ukraine? Does the reluctance of the President of Ukraine to hold democratic elections affect the status of a candidate country (membership in the EU – approx. “Tapes.ru”), if not, then why? What will be the Commission’s reaction if Ukraine does not hold elections next year, and how will this affect the EU’s financial support for Ukraine?” – asked the parliamentarians.

On August 27, Zelensky said that holding presidential elections in wartime is prohibited, but he is ready to deviate from the rules under certain conditions. One of them, according to the politician, should be Western financial support for holding elections.

“I won’t hold elections on credit, and I won’t take money from weapons either,” said the Ukrainian leader, adding that he does not cling to power and would like to hold elections.