The broadcast of an interview with the leader of the German far-right, through X, alarms in Brussels



01/08/2025



Updated at 06:10h.





The European Union has been striving for years to protect itself from interference and malicious attacks through new technologies. Community officials are now discovering – not without some astonishment – ​​that the main threat may not come from Islamic terrorism or even from…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only