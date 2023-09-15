The European Union announced a contribution of €3.3 million to Afghanistan to support local communities facing climate change. Raffaella Lodis, the European Union representative in Kabul, said during a meeting with Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Minister of the Interior, that this assistance will cover seven states in the country.

Rafaela stressed that climate change represents a challenge to vulnerable communities around the world, including Afghanistan, according to the Afghan Khaama Press news agency on Friday.

These funds will be allocated to the Internally Displaced Persons Committee. The European Union representative in Kabul considers societal preparedness for climate change to be crucial to well-being and resilience, saying that these contributions aim to help Afghan citizens withstand the effects of climate change.

Climate change greatly affects the lives of citizens in various regions of the country, where recurring droughts have exacerbated hunger and poverty.