Kyiv (Agencies)

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance announced that it had received a batch of 1.9 billion euros in duplicate aid to Ukraine from the European Union, which aims to support Ukraine’s macroeconomic stability and allow the country to finance the needs that occupy priority in the budget.

Bloomberg News Agency quoted the Finance Ministry’s website as saying that the European Union has provided direct and indirect aid to Ukraine with a total value of 35 billion euros since the start of the crisis with Russia in February 2022.

According to the European Assistance Mechanism for Ukraine agreement, Kiev will receive financial aid from the European Union worth 27 billion euros during the period from 2024 to 2027.