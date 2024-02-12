Brussels (agencies)

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell confirmed yesterday that NATO “cannot be a custom-made alliance,” after Donald Trump downplayed the importance of his commitment to NATO if he were re-elected as president of the United States.

Trump sparked a political storm and alarmed the United States' European allies last Saturday, when he suggested that the United States may not provide protection to member states that do not spend enough to defend themselves.

“In all seriousness, NATO cannot be a bespoke military alliance,” Borrell said. “It cannot be a military alliance that depends on the mood of the President of the United States” every day.

He continued, “Either he exists or he does not,” adding that he would not continue to comment on “any idea” issued by the US presidential election campaign.

In turn, the German government announced that it is counting on NATO to remain an effective defense alliance, even after Trump’s statements about NATO countries fulfilling their financial obligations.

Christiane Hoffmann, deputy spokeswoman for the German government, said in Berlin yesterday: “The German government relies very clearly in its security and defense policy on the Atlantic Alliance and the Atlantic community of values, and sees its security guaranteed in NATO.”

Hoffman added that the federal government “of course took note of Trump’s statements.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sharply criticized Trump's statements, saying, “No one in our alliance can have an interest in this,” indicating that the statements do not contribute to achieving the strength that NATO needs.

The failure of many of NATO's 31 countries to commit to the goal of keeping defense spending at at least 2% of GDP is a long-standing source of tension with the United States, whose armed forces form the core of the alliance's military power.

Estimates show that only 11 member countries are spending at the targeted level.

Earlier, Trump's statements sparked criticism from the White House, which considered them “horrific and wrong,” as Biden described them as “dangerous,” and a number of senior Western officials also criticized them.

Last Sunday, European Council President Charles Michel described the statements as “reckless.”

For his part, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Sunday that “any indication that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our nations, including the United States.” Some members of the Republican Party criticized the former president after his statements.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, said he disagreed with “the way Trump said it,” referring to his comments about NATO.