“The aim is to prevent goods banned from being exported to Russia from finding their way into the supply of Russian military industries,” said Commission spokesman Eric Mamer.

A document seen by AFP said the proposal targets for the first time eight companies in China and Hong Kong accused of re-exporting sensitive equipment to Russia.

The Financial Times reported that the European Union intends to impose sanctions on Chinese companies that “support” the Russian war machine, for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine in late February of last year.

Seven Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used to make weapons were included in a new package that would need unanimous approval from the 27 member states before it could be enforced.

According to the Financial Times, there are two Chinese companies on the proposed European list that have already been sanctioned by the United States, namely 3HC Semiconductors and Kino-no-no-no-ng-Pai Technology. .

In addition to “Sinno Electronics” and “Sigma Technology” based in Hong Kong, they were also included in the EU list.

After the report was released, China issued a stern warning to the European Union on Monday against imposing sanctions on Chinese companies doing business with Russia.

“We urge the European Union not to take the wrong path, otherwise China will take decisive measures to protect legitimate and legal rights and interests,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Sanctions course

These will be the eleventh European sanctions, if they meet unanimously among the EU countries. Last February, the EU imposed a tenth package of sanctions on Moscow and on Iranian companies accused of providing it with drones.

When announcing the sanctions, the Swedish presidency said on its Twitter account, “…the European Union approved a tenth package of sanctions that includes, in particular, stricter restrictions in the field of exporting technologies and dual-use goods, and targeted restrictive measures against individuals and entities who support war, spread propaganda or They hand over drones that Russia used in the war, and measures against Russian disinformation.”

Are sanctions effective?

At the end of last month, the French newspaper Le Monde published an investigation in which it said that Russia had succeeded in overcoming many of the obstacles created by Western sanctions on it since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, through cooperation with economic fronts and intermediary companies spread in countries surrounding Russia.

The newspaper pointed out that Russia was able, through this approach, to import many materials, which ensured its continued supply of basic Western technology for its industries, especially the military ones.

It is noteworthy that Russia was subjected to thousands of sanctions to become the country most exposed to this type of measures in the world, which resulted in negative effects on its economy. The number of sanctions imposed on it, since February of last year, 11,327 new penalties were imposed on Russia until the end of last February, bringing the total penalties against it to 14,022.