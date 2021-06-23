Brussels (AFP)

The European Commission intends to propose to the leaders of the 27 countries, during their meeting at the Brussels summit today, to allocate 5.7 billion euros in aid for Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan, until 2024.

According to a document issued by the Commission, an initial amount of 535 million euros has already been provided to continue the European Union’s operations in Turkey during 2021.

European leaders called for this proposal in March, but the commission delayed its decision, which prompted member states to direct objections that were referred to it yesterday, according to diplomatic sources.

It is scheduled that representatives of Member States will discuss the proposal, after which the project will be studied by European leaders, who will meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is invited to their summit.

Guterres arrived in Brussels yesterday for talks with European Commission officials and Belgian authorities.

The amount will be disbursed from the common budget, but “Member states can decide to add contributions at the national level, according to the assessment of needs,” a European diplomat said.

The European funding will cover “the most urgent needs of refugees and host communities, including health services, education, social protection, skills development and job creation,” according to the proposal.

The European Union wants to review its aid, and “transition from humanitarian aid to social, economic and development support”, given the spillover of the conflict in Syria.

This measure allows for the inclusion of funding for the Department of Immigration and Border Control as proposed.

The European Union has already allocated more than 6 billion euros to help Syrian refugees in Turkey under an agreement with Ankara.

The Commission stated that “4.1 billion euros have been spent, and the remaining 2 billion euros will be provided in the coming years, especially in the field of infrastructure.”