“Maybe many kilometers separate us, but the values ​​that unite us are much more,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the leaders of the two regions.

European Union officials confirmed that about 10 billion euros ($10.62 billion) of EU funds are earmarked for investment in the countries of the region, and a list of projects has been prepared for the summit.

A European official confirmed that the issue is particularly related to strengthening existing relations, as the two regions and the two organizations have had relations for 45 years.

ASEAN was founded in 1967, within the framework of regional cooperation similar to the European project, and includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Burma, which have not attended to exclude the ruling military group from the organization since February 2021.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz represented French President Emmanuel Macron, who was absent from the summit, to support his country’s national team against Morocco in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

China overshadowed the meeting, as it is not officially on the agenda, but it formed a major topic in the talks, as Beijing’s threats to Taiwan and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea are two topics of common interest.

Beijing’s territorial claims in the South China Sea clash with those of many ASEAN members, and Southeast Asia is the scene of a growing rivalry between the United States and China, who are vying for economic and security influence.

Most of the summit talks focused on the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, whose economic repercussions are reflected in the international arena.

But ASEAN members are divided on the attitude toward Moscow, so the summit declaration took into account “other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions” against Russia.

Trade was one of the main axes of the summit, as a German official mentioned that the European Union is an important partner for ASEAN countries, but “China is more important to them in terms of trade than the United States and the European Union.”

The EU has done trade deals with Vietnam and Singapore and is looking to partner with Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

The European Union signed two framework cooperation agreements on Wednesday with Malaysia and Thailand, and Ursula von der Leyen relaunched the draft free trade agreement between the two regions.

The President of the European Commission said, “The negotiations began in 2007, but they stopped and nothing was achieved, and the bilateral agreements are pieces in the larger picture, and the matter continues to be thought about.”

But the European Union’s human rights and environmental standards present problems for its partners in Southeast Asia, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, acknowledged that “attitudes differ on human rights.”

In the bitter cold, about thirty Cambodians protested in front of the headquarters of the European Council to denounce human rights violations in Cambodia, which heads the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, for his part, stressed the need to build relations between the EU and ASEAN countries on the basis of “equality”, the same demand expressed by African leaders during their summit with the EU in February.

Widodo said: “It is not suggested that one side impose its point of view on the other, no one should dictate his law to the other.”