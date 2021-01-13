In the near future, the European Union does not plan to amend the visa issuance policy and require mandatory presentation of a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus infection. About it “Izvestia“Reported in the European Commission.

The EC drew attention to the fact that against the background of temporary anti-epidemic restrictions on the admission of citizens from other states in the EU countries, some difficulties arise in issuing documents.

“But this does not depend on vaccination, vaccination is not required to obtain a visa to Europe. At the moment we cannot announce any forthcoming changes in this policy, ”the press service explained.

At the same time, the interlocutor of the agency noted the benefits of the corresponding certificates for tourists. According to him, they will free travelers from the need to take tests for the detection of COVID-19 and observe a two-week quarantine upon arrival in the EU.

Meanwhile, several countries have announced tougher entry requirements for tourists, including Cuba, the United Kingdom and Greece.