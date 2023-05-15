Bloomberg draws up the classic daily briefing on the story that keeps millions of players glued (and not only), that of the controversial transaction between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard which sees the first of the two about to buy the other but as we know, not everyone agrees, in the first place Sony which sees in this transaction a possible problem of market centralization.

After various scenarios and positions, it seems that today the European Council is in the process of approving this purchase agreement and, it would seem, that there is no problem for the authorities responsible for monitoring competition in the territories of the Union; we remind you that only a few weeks ago the control body of the United Kingdom had placed a block on the agreement.

There is not only the United Kingdom of King Charles against this merger but also the Federal Trade Commissions of the United States she said she was against while for Margrethe VestagerEU competition chief says while many could come to different conclusions, it’s no problem for them in terms of unfair competition.

It only remains to await the confirmation of this agreement which, as we know, it must arrive before the deadline which falls on May 22nd: for his part Microsoft it has said it is free to collaborate with other console vendors, even rivals such as sony, proposing a ten-year opening of its game libraries.