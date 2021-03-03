A group of nurses demonstrates outside the La Paz hospital in Madrid in October 2020. EFE / Emilio Naranjo EMILIO NARANJO / EFE

Brussels calls on Spain to reduce temporary employment in the public sector. Little has been noticed that with the Great Recession two labor reforms were approved: temporary employment is one of the evils in which the Spanish labor market always runs aground. And the European Commission identifies that one of the reasons why it has higher levels of temporary resides in its high presence in the administration, explain government sources. In exchange for European funds, the EU is going to demand that this problem, which is deeply rooted in communities and especially in education and health, be stopped.

The Government and the European Commission are currently negotiating point by point the entire investment and reform plan that will be sent to Brussels at the end of March to obtain European funds, the so-called Recovery and Resilience Plan. And the community executive is pushing hard in a number of areas. For example, it calls for a system to verify the spending of European resources and calls for greater ambition in the pension reform. The agreement on the labor part is practically closed.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, one of the most worrying issues in the labor area is temporary employment, an endemic failure of the Spanish labor market since the 1980s. Brussels insists on raising as solutions the single contract and the Austrian backpack, a system with which the cost of dismissal is anticipated month by month in a bag that the worker accumulates and can take to another company or to retirement.

The Government wants to simplify contracts

However, the Government rejects both formulas outright and is working on others. It proposes to simplify contracts, force temporary hiring to be more justified —which in the jargon is known as hardening causality—, promote the use of the discontinuous fixed where it is not used, and apply the Supreme Court ruling that limits the use of the temporary in outsourcing.

In exchange for this tightening of the temporary contract, the Executive wants to offer employers the structural ERTEs, on whose design Economy is preparing a study to see how it distributes the costs between the State, company and worker. And it has asked Brussels to finance the transition to this system from the plan during the first years. But the Commission has rejected it.

Temporality in Spain is around rates between 25% and 30%. In the EU, only Poland shows such high levels. When the reasons are analyzed, a small part can be explained because there is more presence of seasonal sectors such as tourism. However, a Commission study concludes that Spain suffers more temporary employment in all sectors except banking. And, among all the sectors, one of those that stands out is the administration. The Government blames it above all on health and education.

The problem of teachers and nurses

In Spain there are almost 700,000 interns. In the central administration its quota stands at 8%. And in the communities the percentage shoots up to double digits. In some, it is even around 30%, according to Public Function sources. “It is a problem suffered by teachers and nurses,” says a source from the Executive. The case of school teachers is well known: their contracts are terminated with the summer holidays and they are re-signed with the start of the course. And nurses accumulate dozens of hires in a year.

For that reason, according to government sources, the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Public Function is preparing a change in article 10 of the basic statute of public employees to limit the use of temporary employees. This modification is being negotiated with the unions and the previous minister had already discussed it with the communities. “You have to get people who perform a structural job in the administration to do so with a fixed position. It is necessary to see how it is done, what costs it has and in how long we can tackle it ”, points out a source from the Public Function.

Administration sources explain that the use of storms has skyrocketed in recent years for various reasons. The first, that the communities pass on to the State part of the costs. Thus, in the case of teachers, the vacation months are supported by the unemployment system instead of the regional budget. Two, it is a way to bypass the legal limits on replacement rates, that is, the ratio of replacements for each retirement.

Fewer parking spaces

Three, the statutes of public employment are very rigid when assigning functions, schedules, positions or territorial locations. With temporary contracts, an attempt is made to give flexibility to the workforce, especially in healthcare. And in the end the result is that there are fewer places owned by competitive examinations.

And four, the communities have once again had more resources in recent years and have mainly hired temporary workers. In some they have even recovered the workforce lost with the crisis in education and health.

Nine out of ten jobs created in the administration since the beginning of the recovery, back in 2014, are temporary. And one in four wage earners with a temporary contract belongs to the public administrations.

In 2017, Minister Cristóbal Montoro and the union organizations agreed to lower the temporary employment rate in the public sector to 8% from the 23% it had at that time. But it has been of no use. “Temporality in the public sector is now almost ten points higher than in the private sector. And with the covid, the temporary employed in the administration have exceeded one million. It is clear that the current framework does not serve to contain the interim and its abuses ”, indicate sources from the CSIF union.

In general, the excess of storms causes a greater destruction of employment in crises, reduces productivity and the training of workers, hinders their long-term decision-making and reduces their social protection.