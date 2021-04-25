The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced Sunday on “Twitter” that the European Union is preparing to provide “assistance” to India to combat the acceleration of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, by activating the European Mechanism for Civil Protection.

This mechanism was established in 2001, and it allows the European Union countries to participate in coordinating their assistance and deploying resources around the world in the event of a large-scale emergency that cannot be handled by a specific country on its own.