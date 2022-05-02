Following an investigation launched in 2020, the European Commission said it believes the US company is abusing its privileged position to restrict its competition’s access to electronic payments made through digital wallets.

The European Commission (EC), the Executive body of the block of 27 countries, pointed out this Monday to the American company Apple of abusing its dominant position to limit access to technologies that allow contactless payment, with a growing boom in the world.

The accusations reached the firm through a statement of chargesthe result of an investigation in which the EC seeks to determine whether the US company has abused its position of privilege and power in the mobile wallet markets.

Today we have sent @Manzana a statement of objections. We are concerned that @Manzana may have illegally distorted competition in the market for mobile wallets on @Manzana devices. Now @Manzana can answer our concerns. — Margrethe Vestager (@vestager) May 2, 2022



Specifically, the block signals the technology giant to restrict competition, preventing developers of mobile wallet applications from accessing the hardware and software that is needed in Apple devices, leaving, therefore, Apple Pay services as the only option for your customers. users.

“Apple has built a closed ecosystem around its devices and its operating system, iOS. Apple controls the doors of this ecosystem, establishing the rules of the game for anyone who wants to reach consumers who use Apple devices,” said the commissioner. of Competition of the European Union, Margrethe Vestager, who also explained that the Apple Pay application is the only mobile wallet solution that can access the necessary NFC input in the iOS operating system, which cannot be obtained in devices other than those of the company that created the iPhone.

The NFC chip, which develops a near field communication used in mobile wallets, allows “tap-and-go” payments – “one touch and go” – on iPhones and iPads around the world, allowing interaction wirelessly with any merchant’s payment terminal.

The Apple Pay app, powered by this technology, is used by more than 2,500 banks in Europe, more than 250 fintech companies and other digital banking entities on the continent.

In a statement, Apple responded that it would work with the European Commission, saying its digital wallet service “is just one of many options available to European consumers for making payments, and has ensured equal access to NFC while establishing industry-leading standards for privacy and security.

The block’s antitrust chief rejected the security argument made by the company and assured that the European Commission’s investigations have not revealed any conclusive evidence that points to a high security risk -as Apple maintained-, and said that on the contrary, “The evidence in our record indicates that Apple’s conduct cannot be justified on security grounds.”

A possible fine for the giant Apple?

The US company could face a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover or $36.6 billion based on its revenue last year.

As the allegations against the company became known, shares of Frankfurt-listed Apple fell sharply.

However, the final decision by the Executive could take at least a year, meanwhile, the US company could request a closed-door hearing to defend its case or send a written response before the Commission issues its last word .

With AP and Reuters.