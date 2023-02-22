The EU announced strong pressure on migration services because of refugees

The European Asylum Agency has pointed to intense pressure from refugees who received temporary protection in the European Union (EU) in 2022. This is stated in communiqué agencies.

According to him, last year about 966,000 applications for refugee status were filed in the EU, which is 50 percent more than in 2021. In addition, four million more refugees from Ukraine received temporary protection. All of this has put significant pressure on national refugee systems, the agency said.

Most requests for refugee status were filed by Syrians (132 thousand people), Afghans (129 thousand people), as well as people from Turkey and Venezuela.

Earlier, Associate Professor of the Department of European Law at MGIMO, Director of the Center for European Information Nikolai Topornin, in an interview with Lenta.ru, suggested that migration to European countries in 2023 would remain significant. In his opinion, the majority of people coming to Europe in 2023 will be from the territory of Ukraine.