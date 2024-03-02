Brussels (Union)

The European Commission decided to pay 50 million euros ($54 million) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), but it will postpone the payment of 32 million euros, while it looks into Israeli allegations that 12 UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 attack on Israel. The Commission stated, in an announcement, that it would increase the total aid provided to the Palestinians by 68 million euros this year, to help civilians facing “horrific conditions” in Gaza.

UNRWA warned that its operations would be “at serious risk” after many donors, including the United States, Britain and several European Union countries, decided to suspend funding or said they would not agree to provide new funding until Israel’s allegations were investigated. The European Commission, one of UNRWA's major donors, is owed 82 million euros to the agency so far.

But the Commission said it would pay 60 percent now and the rest in two installments of 16 million euros each while it addresses the problems resulting from the allegations. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on the social media platform “X”: “The first transfer is a really important step to ease the situation in Gaza.” He added: “By continuing to fund UNRWA, the European Union recognizes that the agency is an indispensable actor.” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said: The Commission's decision will support UNRWA in providing “life-saving and basic services” to Palestinian refugees. But he added that UNRWA needs 82 million euros, the full amount, as soon as possible. He continued: “The full disbursement of the European Union’s contribution is essential for the agency’s ability to continue its operations in a very turbulent region.”

In addition to dismissing the accused employees, the United Nations opened an investigation into the Israeli allegations and requested a review of the extent of UNRWA’s commitment to neutrality. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We stand with the Palestinian people in Gaza and elsewhere in the region.” She added: “Civilians are facing harsh conditions that put their lives at risk because they do not have enough food.”