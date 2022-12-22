The European Union approved a dynamic gas price ceiling of 180 euros per MWh

The Council of the European Union approved a dynamic ceiling for gas prices at the level of 180 euros per megawatt-hour (about 2,000 dollars per thousand cubic meters at the current exchange rate). official ruling published on the council website.

The measure will come into force on February 15, 2023 and will be valid for one year. The market adjustment mechanism aims to protect citizens and the economy from excessively high prices, the report said.

The bloc countries agreed to take action after lengthy discussions on 19 December. The mechanism will be activated if the exchange price of gas is above the ceiling for three days. Transactions where the price of gas is 35 euros per megawatt-hour (about $370 per thousand cubic meters) above the estimated cost of liquefied natural gas (LNG) based on a basket of major international hubs would then be subject to the ban.

In early December, a ceiling on oil prices was also set. The measure was supported by the G7 countries, the European Union, Australia, Norway and Switzerland, it entered into force on December 5. The ceiling concerns the supply of Russian oil to third countries and implies restrictions on the provision of services by companies from countries that have taken such measures. Western enterprises play a significant role in the transportation and insurance market. Russia has said it will issue retaliatory measures, but no formal decision has yet been made. Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that the measures would be presented in the form of a law to be signed at the beginning of the last week of December.