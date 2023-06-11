The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that she had proposed to President Kais Saied a five-point program that included support for combating clandestine immigration.

She expressed her hope that an agreement would be signed between Tunisia and the European Union by the next European summit, which is supposed to be held at the end of this month.

“It is in our common interest to strengthen our relationship and invest in stability and prosperity, and that is why we are here,” she added, stressing that she is working on behalf of “Team Europe.”

And after pointing out that the European Union is “the first trading partner and the first investor” in Tunisia, she mentioned that Europe “has supported Tunisia’s path to democracy since 2011, and it is a long and arduous road.”

The EU proposals, which will be the focus of further negotiations, provide for “macro-economic assistance amounting to 900 million euros, once the necessary agreements are concluded.”

“We can provide additional aid in the amount of 150 million euros, which can be injected into the budget as of now,” von der Leyen said.

Tunisia suffers from debts amounting to about eighty percent of its gross domestic product and is no longer able to borrow from abroad, which leads to frequent shortages of some basic products such as flour, sugar and rice, which the state buys and imports.

The five points proposed by the European Union provide for increased investment in Tunisia, especially in supporting the digital sector, investments in Tunisia’s export of renewable energies, and the expansion of the student exchange program (Erasmus).

One of Brussels’ proposals relates to combating the “disgraceful acts” of clandestine immigration, for which the European Union will provide Tunisia “this year 100 million euros to monitor its borders and search for and rescue migrants,” according to von der Leyen.