The European Union left unchanged the list of third countries with which it was recommended to open external borders, reports RIA News citing a European source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, this week they do not plan to consider the list, which means that no changes will be made to it.

The European Commission has recommended that this list be reviewed every two weeks.

Last time at the end of September, the EU also decided not to change it.

Now the list includes 11 countries: Canada, Australia, Georgia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Tunisia, Uruguay, as well as China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity in the issue of opening the borders.

Earlier, the EU countries agreed on a unified system for organizing the movement of people across the borders within the Schengen area, based on the common European classification of the sanitary situation in all European countries.