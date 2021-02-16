The European Union launches a program to study mutated versions of Corona

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced in an interview with the French newspaper Les Echos published, Tuesday, that the Commission will launch on Wednesday a program to study mutated versions of the Coronavirus.

Von der Leyen said that the program, which was called “Hera Incubator”, “will bring together laboratories, health authorities, scientists and the European Commission and will allocate large funds to it,” without explaining the value of these funds.

She added, “From now, and in parallel with the efforts made on current vaccines, we must help manufacturers develop capabilities to produce” second-generation vaccines “, noting that” these mutated versions worry us a lot. ”

The European Commission announced its intention to launch a new European agency, the Health Emergency Response Authority (HERA), with the aim of combating future epidemics and improving coordination between the twenty-seven countries of the Union.

And on Sunday, the European Health Commissioner announced that the European Medicines Agency will accelerate the licensing mechanism for new vaccines for Corona in an effort to better address the mutated versions of Covid-19.