Munich (dpa)

UEFA confirmed that it achieved a positive balance from the European Nations Cup (Euro 2024) in Germany, before the final match of the tournament (Sunday) between Spain and England at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

“We are very satisfied with how the tournament went,” UEFA’s head of competitions Martin Kallen told the German Press Agency. “There were very large numbers of fans here in Germany from all over Europe, who came here in peace, celebrated and supported their teams.”

“The organisation was very good, the matches were good, there were some surprises,” he added. Kalin said the incidents of stadium invasions by fans were “very annoying”, and that some of the behaviour was commercial in nature, with some receiving money to do so. He said the phenomenon of “Ronaldomania” was the reason for some of the stadium invasions, referring to Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time top scorer and most capped player in the European Championship.

“Ronaldo is a big star who excites people a lot, so they want to take selfies with him,” he explained.

Kalin also praised Germany’s railway system despite criticism of the sector after the Netherlands’ flight to Dortmund to face England in the semi-final was delayed.