The defense ministers of the European Union countries discussed today, Thursday, in Slovenia, the formation of a rapid reaction force, after the emergence of the bloc’s need for a margin for maneuver following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Calls have intensified in recent days for the 27 member states to develop their own joint military capacity to respond quickly to crises after the evacuation scenes from Kabul airport that followed the Taliban movement’s takeover.

European ministers will reconsider a proposal, first presented in May, to create a 5,000-strong force as part of the EU’s defense strategy review that is due to expire next year.

“The need for greater European defense has never been more clear than it is today after the events in Afghanistan,” EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said Thursday at the beginning of the meeting in Brdo Palace (Northern Slovenia). “Sometimes something happens that creates a breakthrough and I think the events of the summer in Afghanistan are part of it,” he added.

Asked about the creation of a new European military force, Borrell insisted that “we should go for something more operational”, as the tactical groupings remained unused.

Slovenian Defense Minister Mate Tonin, whose country holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, estimated that the rapid reaction force could number between “five thousand and 20,000 personnel”.

He called for a new system that would allow troops from “volunteer states” to be sent on behalf of the European Union if a majority of member states agreed, rather than the unanimity required for tactical groupings.

And his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer considered that the lesson of what happened in Afghanistan is that “we have to become more independent as Europeans and be able to move more independently.” “But it is very important that we not act as a substitute for NATO and the Americans,” she added.

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks declared that the bloc must prove that it has the “political will” to use this force. “We’ve been trying to make massive plans for common defense in the European Union, but the battle groups have been around for a decade, have we used them?” he asked.