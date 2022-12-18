Despite months of negotiations and the holding of two emergency ministerial meetings on the European Union’s proposal to set a price ceiling, the countries did not reach an agreement on it, and they differ among themselves on whether it can alleviate or exacerbate the energy crisis in Europe.

The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, drafted a new deal in an attempt to break the deadlock during Monday’s meeting.

Its proposal includes activating a maximum if the contract prices of the Dutch Gas Trading Facilitation Center (TTF) in contracts for the nearest month exceed 188 euros ($199) per megawatt hour for a period of three days.

The proposal is well below the level of €275 ($291) per megawatt-hour originally proposed by the European Commission, which proponents of the cap, including Belgium, Poland and Greece, have described as too high.

These countries assert that the maximum limit must be less than two hundred euros in order to succeed in dealing with the high gas prices, which caused the rise in consumer bills.

Russia was the largest supplier of gas to the European Union before the outbreak of the crisis in Ukraine last February.

Since then, Moscow has cut off most of the gas it was sending to Europe, causing prices to skyrocket and driving inflation to record levels.

The European Union countries have agreed to set a maximum price of a barrel of Russian oil transported by sea at $60.