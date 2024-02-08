The European Union's special envoy to Afghanistan, Thomas Niklasson, announced on Thursday that his “optimism has increased slightly” about the possibility of the talks making progress during the United Nations conference on the country.

“I don't want to look at the situation too positively,” Niklasson said, but stressed that he was “more optimistic about the position and interest” of Taliban leaders in participating in the discussions.

Niklasson spoke from the Afghan capital, at the end of a four-day visit, during which he met with officials, before a meeting that will include 25 special envoys to Afghanistan and other delegations organized by the United Nations in Doha on February 18 and 19.

A similar meeting was held in May 2023 in Doha.

The nature of the Afghan participation has not yet been determined and the agenda remains unclear, according to Thomas Niklasson.