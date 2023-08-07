The deal has already come under scrutiny by Britain’s antitrust authority, and the two companies have been warned that the deal could be halted if potential harm to competition or innovation is seen.

The Commission said EU officials were “concerned that the deal could reduce competition in global markets for the supply of software for designing interactive products and tools for creating digital assets”.

And gave the Commission itself 90 days to conduct a more in-depth investigation after the disclosure of “initial concerns.”

And Adobe had announced an acquisition offer that includes material value and shares for the American developer, Figma, in September 2022.

Adobe is known for its video and photo editing software, such as Photoshop and Premiere, while Figma has a web-based collaborative product design tool.

Antitrust regulators in both Brussels and London worry the takeover could reduce competition in the sector, but neither has yet attempted to block the deal.

Instead, Britain’s antitrust authority last week asked Adobe to make suggestions to address the concerns.