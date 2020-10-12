The foreign ministers of the European Union countries agreed to impose sanctions against the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. It is reported by RIA News with reference to an official EU document.

The diplomats gathered for a meeting in Luxembourg and came to an agreement that provides for restrictive measures if the situation in Belarus does not change for the better.

“The EU confirms its readiness for additional restrictive measures against organizations and dignitaries, including Alexander Lukashenko, if the situation does not improve,” the agency quotes the text of the conclusion reached by the meeting participants.

The same document says that the block of European countries will reduce its cooperation with the Belarusian state and will concentrate more on working with civil society.

The joint statement of the foreign ministers was announced three days earlier: on October 9 it was reported that the EU would expand the list of sanctions against the Belarusian authorities.

Earlier, the leaders of the EU states agreed on the imposition of sanctions against the officials of Belarus, who, in their opinion, were involved in electoral fraud and human rights violations. Lukashenka was not included in the sanctions list. Minsk announced that it is introducing retaliatory sanctions.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus since August. The participants demand the resignation of Lukashenka, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal dispersal of the demonstrators. The authorities believe that elements of external interference are visible in the situation.