The world watches what is happening in Europe with dismay. The area’s vaccination campaign is a mess. It failed to outpace the new wave of Covid-19 cases, which created tremendous pressure on hospitals and caused more restrictions to stay home. The average dose of vaccine administered in the European Union per 100 people is 11.8 doses, which is far behind the United States and Britain at 34.1 and 40.5 doses per 100 people (although there is a difference between the 27 members of the European Union).

Although the European Union’s regulatory authority has approved four vaccines, European governments are badly handling the logistical requirements for vaccinations. Efforts to put pressure on drug makers due to the lack of supplies, and while they are something that can be understood, they are turning into anger and conflict, with the threat to confiscate vaccine doses destined for export if necessary. The scene is even more surreal, given that several European Union countries have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week due to concerns about blood clotting. Thus, vaccines are currently in dispute, when vaccines are not actually used.

Moreover, the EU epidemic recovery fund appears to be insufficient and too late. If the Biden administration launched a $ 1.9 trillion fiscal spending plan, the European Union’s response, politically charged and less robust, would likely put the eurozone one year behind the United States in terms of recovery and a return to pre-pandemic levels. “I would like to see Europe grow more quickly,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

However, there is still hope that some of this will be temporary or reversible, especially as the outlook for vaccine supplies is improving. And the continued popularity of some EU leaders gives them room to act and take measures rather than worrying about a populist “bugaboo” questioning the viability of traditional European unity. In the Netherlands, for example, Mark Rutte is preparing to become the longest serving prime minister in Dutch history, after his center-right party came first in this week’s elections, pushing European skeptics to third place. And French President Emmanuel Macron, although he is hardly popular, still ranks higher in opinion polls than he used to take during the “yellow shirts” protests that were organizing to protest against tax increases and his indifferent and distant manner from the concerns of the general public.

Yet the mixture of confusion, confusion, and blame on others reflects a deeper imbalance. It demonstrates the limits of leadership style that dominates political life in the European Union, combining respect for technocracy led by experts with personalized populism that satisfies the masses. Indeed, Macron’s victory in 2017 exemplifies this approach: a young ex-banker chooses a site for his new political movement, neither on the left nor on the right, and promises a more efficient government achieved by outside professionals who are not affiliated with the institution. This non-ideological approach had a wider appeal than anti-European Union programs, not only in France, but elsewhere as well. It is mentioned here that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described his victory in 2017 as a victory over the “wrong kind of populism”.

The result today is a crisis in the decision-making process, both technocratic and populist – or “technocratic-populist”, as academics “Chris Pickerton” and “Carlo Invernitzi Aceite” describe it in a new book. AstraZeneca’s comment and the state of constant hesitation in France over whether another national lockdown should be imposed are examples of how the technocratic pursuit of an “adequate response” based on evidence-based analyzes can ultimately lead to costs through inertia and inaction. Anything.

Pickerton and Achette believe that the constant desire to reconcile different points of view in order to avoid alienating anyone, makes it “very difficult to do something.” The fact that Macron, described by his advisers as a self-made expert in diseases, diagnoses these decisions by holding weekly “defense councils” to manage the epidemic, only antagonizes the real experts, and threatens to weaken the public’s confidence.

This tendency is seeping into Brussels as well, where the European Commission – technocratic to the extreme -, led by Ursula von der Leyen, is discovering the populism of the vaccine within it. Threats to ban exports if manufacturers fail to fulfill their obligations could be understood in theory, given the leaders’ legal and moral imperative to protect EU citizens (and taxpayers). However, given the long global supply chain for vaccines, and the European Union’s estimates that it will take at least 18 months to become fully independent in this area, all these threats actually achieve is an increased risk of triggering similar behavior across the world – and prolonging the pandemic, accordingly. So.

The writer is a specialist on European Union and France affairs

To be published in a special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.