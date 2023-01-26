A media report said today, Thursday, quoting informed sources, that the European Union and the Group of Seven countries are studying a plan to impose a maximum price of Russian oil products at $100 per barrel.
This price will be applied to derivatives such as diesel fuel.
The report added that a maximum of $45 per barrel will be applied to other products such as fuel oil.
The report quoted sources as saying that the European Commission is studying these target levels for the ceiling of Russian fuel import prices, after the Group of Seven major industrialized countries proposed the idea of setting a price ceiling for fuel types in light of the current ceiling for the price of Russian crude oil, which is $60 a barrel.
It is scheduled that the Union will place a ban on the import of Russian oil products as of February 5, as part of the sanctions imposed on Russia because of the crisis in Ukraine.
The European Union and the Group of Seven industrialized countries want to impose a price ceiling for Russian fuel exports to other countries, but prices are variable and volatile.
#European #Union #fixing #price #Russian #fuel
Leave a Reply