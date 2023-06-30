“We are working on a windfall tax on profits,” Alexander de Croo said, after a summit of bloc leaders in Brussels, adding, “It is estimated that three billion euros a year can be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

The European Union has frozen up to 200 billion euros of the assets of the Russian Central Bank, in response to the war in Ukraine, as of February 2022.

De Croo said that nearly 90 percent of these assets are held in Belgium, where the headquarters of the “Euroclear” deposit organization is located, stressing the existence of a “political consensus” among the leaders of the 27 member states of the Union to adopt the tax on the interests of frozen assets.

However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was more cautious, stressing that “there is no proposal currently ready to legislate it.”

“It is very complicated and no one knows at the moment what is possible,” he added.

In the official records of the summit held in the Belgian capital, the leaders of the Union states declared their request to the European Commission to continue working “with international partners” on ways to benefit from frozen Russian assets.

Its president, Ursula von der Leyen, indicated that the commission would soon present a proposal focused on targeting profits from frozen Russian assets in a “cautious” manner.

“Russia cannot destroy large parts of Ukraine’s infrastructure, nor contribute to repair and reconstruction,” she said.

According to European diplomats, about 100 billion euros of the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank are cash, which will be subject to this new tax.

They made it clear that once the European Commission completes its proposal, the European Union will work to coordinate with the G7 countries with the aim of making the tax more inclusive.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank and countries including Germany fear that the use of frozen Russian assets will cause investors to worry and push them to refrain from keeping their assets in euros.