This week, EU defense ministers are discussing plans to speed up the supply of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine, which is requesting more artillery shells to counter the Russian invasion and more ammunition with it.

Hannu Pevkur, defense minister of Estonia, which has led a campaign in the European Union to order millions of missiles, said he believed ministers would reach a “political consensus” to pursue joint procurement when they meet in Stockholm next Wednesday.

But he made it clear that there are major issues still being debated, such as how to pay for joint purchases.

Pevkor added that EU members could not count on money already earmarked for military aid to Ukraine.

“We need a clear consensus that there should be new funds for this initiative,” he said.

Kiev and its allies say both sides in Ukraine fire thousands of artillery shells a day, but Russia can fire thousands more thanks to its large supplies. They also said that Ukraine’s consumption of missiles exceeds the ability of its allies to produce them.

Officials said sending the missiles to Ukraine severely damaged stockpiles of Kiev’s allies, but the exact levels are classified.

Pefkor added that joint procurement should not be hampered by disagreements between union bodies. Various arms in the bloc’s bureaucratic apparatus have been sparring over this issue in the past few days.

If the project comes to fruition, it will be an important step in the integration of the European Union because defense procurement has remained largely at the discretion of member governments in the bloc.

“One can see the next potential quantum leap in European defense integration,” said an EU official in Brussels familiar with the discussions.

The official said things could move quickly, with a number of EU countries signing a so-called project arrangement that sets out the terms of the procurement plan by the end of this week and the first contracts being agreed at the end of April.

EU officials are focusing their joint procurement ideas on artillery shells rather than weapons for now, after Ukraine said it badly needed the ammunition and was easier to produce than complex weapons systems.

Three-track plan