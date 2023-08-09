Massad said today, Wednesday, that the European Union countries have begun to lay the groundwork for imposing the first sanctions on members of the military junta in Niger that seized power last month.

The new military leaders have so far rejected international diplomatic efforts at mediation.

An EU official involved in the work on sanctions and a diplomat from the bloc said the EU had begun discussing criteria for punitive measures. The official added that the measures would be aimed at “undermining democracy” in Niger and would likely be agreed upon soon.

The diplomat stated that “the next step will be the imposition of sanctions on individuals from the military council” considered responsible.

The official and another EU diplomat said the bloc’s officials were discussing the matter on Wednesday. The three sources spoke on the condition that their identities not be published.