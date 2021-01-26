The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday invited the United States authorities to work together on the creation of a regulatory framework for control “the immense power” of the tech giants, so that “interference in the right of expression” is not “based solely on internal rules of a company”.

“We need to contain the immense power of large digital companies. I want to invite our friends in the United States to join our initiative. Together we can create a guide to the digital economy that is valid around the world,” said Von der Leyen in a speech by videoconference at the Davos Forum.

Von der Leyen pointed out that the European Union (EU) seeks that the digital giants exhibit “transparency” about the technological processes used for decision-making.

“We cannot accept that decisions that have a profound impact on our democracy are made by computer programs. We want it to be clear that internet companies take responsibility for the way they disseminate, promote and remove content“He was quoted as saying by the AFP agency.

Von der Leyen mentioned the case of the blocking of the account of former President Donald Trump on Twitter, adding that “such interference in the right of expression cannot be based solely on internal rules of a company.”

Donald Trump’s account, suspended by Twitter after the assault on the Capitol. Photo: AFP

“A group of rules and laws is necessary for decisions to this effect,” he said.

On January 10, after the attack on the Capitol, the social networks Tik Tok and even the Parler application, the most used by extremist groups in the United States, and the Amazon platform joined the efforts of Google, Apple, Twitter and Facebook. to block outgoing President Donald Trump’s allegations of election fraud and threats and violent messages from his supporters.

In the view of the German official, the business model of online platforms “has an impact not only on free and fair competition, but also on our democracy, our security and the quality of our information.”

Last December, the EU launched two bills on the rights and operation of digital services companies “to bring order out of chaos”, initiatives that they made the alarm lights of several digital giants turn on, opponents of any regulation.

The objective of the initiative is to confront, through regulation, phenomena such as hate speech disseminated on a large scale, disinformation, the liquidation of small businesses or the creation of gigantic conglomerates that eliminate competition.

In addition to the five giants of the acronym GAFAM (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft), the platforms Booking, Alibaba, Bytedance (TikTok), Snapchat and the mobile phone firm Samsung would also be considered in the regulation.

With information from Télam.