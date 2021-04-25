The European Union announced the intensification of its support to India amid a sharp rise in cases of Coronavirus, a visit to the number of deaths, a shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen. On the request of assistance from India, we have activated the civil protection mechanism in the European Union, Yanis Linarkic, European Emergency Response Coordinator, said today, noting that the Union will do its utmost to mobilize assistance to support the Indian people. He explained that the European Crisis Management Center is already coordinating between the member states of the Union, indicating that it is ready to provide urgently needed oxygen and medical equipment. During the past 24 hours, India recorded 349691 new infections with the Coronavirus, the highest daily toll since the outbreak of the epidemic last year, while 2767 new deaths were recorded, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.