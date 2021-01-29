The European Commission intends to publish a revised version of its contract with the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, today, Friday, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced, amid a dispute over a delay in the delivery of vaccines.

“We want to publish it today,” von der Leyen told German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk Friday. We are in talks with the company about the parts to be covered. ”

On the other hand, German Health Minister Jens Young said that German experts expect the European Medicines Regulatory Authority to impose restrictions when licensing the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the bloc, given the insufficient data on the effectiveness of the vaccine in older people.

“We do not expect a license without restrictions,” he said in a press conference.

On Friday, the European Medicines Agency is expected to announce approval of the vaccine, which was developed in cooperation with the University of Oxford.

And the German Vaccination Committee announced that it would not recommend the use of the vaccine on people aged 65 years and over, because the data to assess the effectiveness of vaccines in this age group are insufficient.