The European Union intends to intensify its efforts to combat human trafficking through a series of legislative measures.

Representatives of the European Union member states and the European Parliament agreed late on Wednesday evening to comprehensively complete the current directive on criminal prosecution. According to the Belgian presidency of the European Union, lawmakers in the bloc reached a temporary agreement to add forced marriage, illegal adoption, and surrogacy as types of exploitation covered by the anti-human trafficking law within the bloc.

“Updating the directives on preventing and combating human trafficking will also require EU countries to ensure that people who knowingly use services provided by trafficking victims can face sanctions,” the statement said.

Other amendments relate to strengthening support and assistance to victims as well as prevention measures. These measures aim to ensure that member states of the bloc take action against as many forms of exploitation as possible within the framework of their national legal systems.

According to European Commission data for 2022, more than 7,000 people fall victim to human trafficking in the European Union every year. Since many crimes are not recorded, the number of unreported cases is likely to be much higher.