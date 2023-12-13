The new institution, known as the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA), will take strict action against terrorist financing and will be a center that works in coordination with national authorities to better combat such illegal activities.

This body will have supervisory powers and will be able, in serious cases or in cases of repeated violations, to impose financial penalties on perpetrators.

It will supervise the 40 most risky financial entities and will be able to supervise companies that allow people to trade and store crypto-assets.

European Representative Eva Maria Bobcheva, who helped deliver the text to Parliament, said, “The Anti-Money Laundering Authority will change the rules of the game in eliminating dirty money in the European Union.”

“This body will also play a decisive role in avoiding circumvention of specific financial sanctions such as those imposed by the European Union against Russia,” she added.

A competition broke out between several member states, including France and Germany, over where this body would be based.

The agreement did not resolve the issue of the location of the agency’s headquarters, but member states and Parliament are currently looking into that.

Nine cities have submitted official requests to host the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA): Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Madrid, Paris, Riga, Rome, Vienna and Vilnius.

In 2021, the European Commission proposed the idea of ​​establishing an independent agency to monitor money laundering after a series of dirty money scandals in Europe.

The agreement must be formally approved by Parliament and member states.