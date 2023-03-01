French Energy Minister Agnès Pannier-Ronachet said that during the meeting, the EU countries discussed “extending a number of emergency measures so that we can fill our gas stocks quickly and be able to face potential tensions,” including “putting consumption under control.”“.

In the face of the energy crisis that resulted from the war in Ukraine and the decline in Russian supplies, the European Union countries agreed last July to reduce their demand for gas during the period between August 2022 and March 2023 by 15 percent, compared to the average demand recorded in the same period during the past five years..

European countries succeeded in achieving this “voluntary” target, but it was exceeded strongly, thanks to the mild weather and high gas prices, which prompted households and companies to save energy consumption..

According to the Eurostat Institute for Statistics, gas consumption in the European Union decreased by 19.3 percent between August and January, compared to the average consumption during the same period in the past five years. (2017-2022).

On Monday evening, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said, “We cannot be satisfied with what we have achieved. We must continue to diversify (energy sources), promote renewable energy sources, store gas, and reduce demand.”“.

She added that the emergency measure approved last year to reduce European demand for gas “expires at the end of March,” and the Commission “intends to extend it.”“.

Simson stressed that this measure is “necessary to prepare for the coming winter, and to achieve the goal of filling gas stocks by 90 percent by November 1,” a goal that has become continuously included in European Union law for every winter..

In order to extend the emergency measure approved last year, whether in terms of reducing consumption by 15 percent, or by a larger percentage, as Germany specifically demands, the member states of the Union must agree to that..