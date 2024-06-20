lhe European Union (EU) reached a political agreement this Thursday on a new package of sanctions against Russia for having invaded Ukraine, the fourteenth, which includes restrictions on the transfer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in European ports.

The ambassadors of the Twenty-seven to the EU reached the agreement this Thursday after overcoming the reluctance of Germany, which also contemplates measures against the call Russian “shadow fleet” that transports oil and helps avoid sanctions already imposed on Russian crude, various diplomatic sources told Efe.

“This forceful package will further impede Russia’s access to key technologies. It will deprive Russia of more energy income,” the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, indicated in her account on the social network X, who welcomed the conclusion of the agreement.

The German politician also announced that the new package of sanctions will also be directed against the “Shadow banking network of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin abroad”as well as against the “shadow fleet.”

I welcome the agreement on our 14th sanctions package against Russia. This hard-hitting package will further deny Russia access to key technologies. It will strip Russia of further energy revenues. And tackle Putin’s shadow fleet and shadow banking network abroad. https://t.co/iquZOtEOWf — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 20, 2024

For its part, the current Belgian presidency of the EU Council reported through the same social network that this package “provides new specific measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes.”

The latest rounds of sanctions against Russia for the aggression against Ukraine approved by the EU They have focused fundamentally on tightening the siege on Moscow’s maneuvers to circumvent the restrictive measures already in force.

Instead, This is the first time that the Twenty-seven have focused on Russian liquefied natural gas.

The European Commission presented its initial proposal for this fourteenth sanctions package at the beginning of May and, since then, member states have been fine-tuning it.

This new round of sanctions also includes restrictive measures against more than 100 new people and entities, so that The blacklist of those sanctioned for Russian aggression in Ukraine now exceeds 2,200 names in total.

That list includes, among others, Putin, as well as his Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, as well as prominent businessmen, oligarchs and soldiers, as well as pro-Kremlin propagandists.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Share

Regarding the entities sanctioned since the war began, they include banks and financial institutions (including the Federal Financial Supervision Service); companies in the military and defense, aviation, shipbuilding and machine building sectors; armed forces and paramilitary groups, particularly the Wagner Group; as well as telecommunications companies and some media.

After the thirteen sanctions packages already in force, Moscow continues to export pipeline gas and LNG, redirecting its supplies to Asia and particularly China.

Various EU countries had requested action against the transfer of Russian LNG, which mostly arrives in the EU through terminals in Belgium, France or Spain and, from there, is re-exported.

The package agreed this Thursday includes measures on LNG imports, investments and transshipments of this gas, diplomatic sources said.

A Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel. Photo:AFP Archive Share

In addition, they indicated that it provides additional tools to prevent sanctions circumvention, especially through third-country subsidiaries of EU parent companies, as well as new measures regarding financial messaging services.

It also includes various transport measures to prevent circumvention by air, land or sea.

Some countries had insisted on acting against the “shadow” Russian fleet that, through the Baltic Sea and using ships flying the flag of third countries, makes it easier for Moscow to continue exporting oil banned by the EU.

They warned of the added environmental risk that these operations imply when ships that are not suitable for sailing are used in that fleet.

European Parliament Photo:JULIEN WARNAND. EFE. Share

Likewise, the fourteenth sanctions package covers new restrictions on the export of dual-use goods and technologies, including in third countries, and of products that contribute to Russia’s industrial capabilities.

Finally, it includes measures against foreign interference and the undermining of democratic systems with new rules on financing from the Russian State.

The legal text of the agreement is scheduled to be officially published next Monday during the Council that the Union’s foreign ministers will hold in Luxembourg.

The EU has also imposed sanctions on Belarus, for its involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Iran for its supply of drones to Russia.