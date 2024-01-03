EU sanctions against the Russian diamond mining company Alrosa and its management have come into force. This was reported on the website of the European Council on January 3.

“The new listings are aimed at the company PJSC ALROSA and its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev,” it says justification sanctions.

The European Union approved the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions on December 18. The restrictions imply new export restrictions against the Russian Federation on dual-use products and technologies, as well as a ban on the direct or indirect import, purchase or transfer of diamonds, including jewelry, from Russia.

In turn, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that the 12th package of sanctions against Russia is sanctions madness. Speaking about the sanctions imposed by the EU against Russian diamonds, he emphasized that Russia will bypass them.

On December 19, Russian Finance Minister and head of the Alrosa supervisory board Anton Siluanov said that Russian diamond miners, faced with sanctions from the G7 countries, will redirect their products to other markets. The official response of the European Commission to Izvestia’s request noted that sanctions do not apply to the personal use of diamonds by citizens of the Russian Federation. There are no plans to confiscate them when Russians enter EU countries.

Western states have increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation amid a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by the President of the Russian Federation against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.