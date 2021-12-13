The European Union has imposed sanctions against Wagner’s private military company (PMC). Writes about it TASS citing diplomatic sources in Brussels.

The measures were introduced against four legal entities and eight individuals, the agency was told. The source did not specify who specifically referred to.

In addition, sanctions were imposed against persons who “obstruct the democratic process” in Mali. This information is confirmed on website Of the EU Council.

The sanctions will take effect after publication in the Official Journal of the EU later in the day.

The plans to introduce restrictions against the Russian PMC because of its activities in Mali and other African countries were previously announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. He noted that the European Union will draw up a list of possible restrictions for Russian mercenaries who can be deployed in the Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Mali, Niger and Chad).

In September, it became known that the Malian authorities had asked a Russian PMC for help in the fight against terrorists. It was not specified which PMC the republican authorities applied to. Subsequently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed this information, but stressed that official Moscow had nothing to do with this.