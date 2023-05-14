The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyreceived an award this Sunday for his commitment to European “values” during a visit to Germany, a country he described as a “true friend” after the announcement the day before of a military aid package, before continue his trip to France.

“President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for the values ​​and obligation that this award embodies,” European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in Aachen, western Germany.

“And in doing so, they are also fighting for our own freedom and our values. Democracy and the rule of law, freedom of expression and the freedom to create your own destiny.” He added, during the Charlemagne Prize award ceremony, that it promotes European unity.



The German head of government, Olaf Scholz, who accompanied the Ukrainian president to this German city, assured for his part that “Ukraine is part of our European family.”

The President of Ukraine, Volidmir Zelensky, and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

“Russia’s war of aggression brought the European Union and Ukraine closer than ever,” he insisted. Both leaders met a few hours earlier in Berlin, where Zelenski thanked the new military aid package announced by the government the day before.

“During the most difficult time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and our reliable ally,” Zelensky wrote in the guest book of the German presidency.

After traveling to Germany and Italy, where he met with the prime minister and Pope Francis on Friday, Zelensky will visit France, diplomatic sources said.

His tour of these European countries coincides with kyiv’s latest preparations to launch a counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine, with a view to recovering the territories occupied after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

AFP