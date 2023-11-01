Bloomberg: EU to introduce $5.3 billion in trade restrictions against Russia

The new 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which is planned to be submitted to the countries of the European Union (EU), will be aimed at depriving Russia of access to necessary components, technologies and electronics through third countries, including by introducing a re-export ban into agreements. Bloomberg learned about this.

According to the agency, Europe’s planned restrictions “will hit trade with Russia by an estimated $5.3 billion,” and the EU is seeking to add more goods to the existing transit ban and list additional companies in third countries if those countries are unable to accept strict measures against these companies.

The set of proposed measures includes restrictions on the export of welding equipment, chemicals and other technologies. Licensing bans on software and restrictions on the import of processed metals, construction products, transport goods and diamonds are also being considered, the material says.

In total, the new restrictions will affect more than 100 people and 40 legal entities from Russia.

They wanted to deprive Russia of European nails

On October 21, EUobserver magazine reported that Lithuania, as part of the 12th package of sanctions, proposes to limit the supply of nails, buttons, sewing needles and knitting needles to Russia. Vilnius also proposes to block the import of central heating radiators with non-electric heating. According to the country’s authorities, this will affect Russian industrial production.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov sneered that “our colleagues from the European Union have run out of imagination.”

We can handle needles and radiators Denis ManturovDeputy Prime Minister

According to him, such steps in the EU indicate the exhaustion of ideas for restrictive measures.

In Russia, the new package of sanctions was considered ineffective

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that the 12th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions will be ineffective. “They will take small steps to do something. It is globally clear that no one wants to sever relations or economic ties. Because they understand that this will still lead to the collapse of the European economy if the country is completely cut off from everything,” the parliamentarian is sure.

“This was done more for the public, they say, we are doing something for Ukraine, some sanctions are being adopted against Russia,” the deputy concluded.

The EU leadership calls the main goal of the sanctions to reduce Russia’s ability to continue hostilities in Ukraine. It is proposed to achieve it due to the need for Moscow to solve economic problems within the country. After the end of the armed conflict, Europe intends to continue the policy of containment in order to prevent a relapse.