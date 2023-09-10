The EU announced a ban on the entry of Russians with personal smartphones and cars

The European Commission has confirmed the interpretation of the sanctions legislation in relation to Russians; entry into the countries of the European Union (EU) with personal smartphones, cars and cosmetics is not allowed, this can be regarded as prohibited import, transmits RBC with reference to new clarifications from the EC.

The European Commission noted that all vehicles listed in Annex XXI, including code 8703 (passenger cars and other vehicles for transporting less than ten people), are prohibited if they originate from Russia or are exported from the country. It doesn’t matter whether they are used for private or commercial purposes.

Also, the European Commission responded negatively to the question of whether Russians can temporarily transport with them personal belongings listed in Appendix XXI to Art. 3i, in the European Union.

As explained by partner of the Brussels law firm Acquis, sanctions specialist Yuri Shumilov, the list includes cosmetics, suitcases, laptops and smartphones, as well as leather and fur products, semi-precious and precious stones, toilet paper, and cameras. Among the vehicles, not only cars are noted, but also trailers and semi-trailers for transporting goods, and yachts.

In July, the Central Information Office of the Main Directorate of Customs of the Federal Republic of Germany reported that cars with Russian license plates could be confiscated from Russians due to sanctions. There are already several similar cases that have occurred with Russian citizens.

The Russian embassy advised not to enter Germany in cars with Russian license plates until the situation with the seizure of vehicles is clarified.