EU representative Stano: visa restrictions with the Russian Federation will remain until the end of the conflict

The official representative of the foreign policy service of the European Union (EU), Peter Stano, announced the timing of maintaining the bloc’s visa restrictions with Russia. His words lead “News”.

The diplomat emphasized that all imposed restrictions will continue to apply until the end of the armed conflict in Ukraine.

“At this stage, we are not thinking about what-if scenarios,” Stano said.

The European Union tightened the issuance of visas to Russians in September 2022, suspending the agreement on visa facilitation. In practice, the cost of a short-term Schengen visa has increased, the time frame for obtaining it has increased, and the list of documents has grown. Also, many EU countries issue single-entry visas strictly for travel dates.

On September 10, the European Commission confirmed the interpretation of sanctions legislation regarding Russian citizens, according to which entry with personal smartphones, vehicles and cosmetics can be regarded as prohibited imports.

A few days later, the EC revised its explanations on how EU states should apply the ban on the import of a wide range of goods from Russia. It is clarified that the new instructions have softened the rules; special attention is expected to be paid mainly to cars.