Izvestia: The EU will introduce the 14th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation before the elections to the European Parliament

Member of the European Parliament from the Czech Republic Tomas Zdekhovsky said when the European Union intends to introduce new sanctions against Russia. This is what he's talking about spoke out in a conversation with Izvestia.

Zdekhowski announced the deadline for introducing new sanctions against Russia and clarified that the EU will adopt the 14th package of restrictions before the elections to the European Parliament.

“New sanctions may be introduced in early June. These will be targeted measures against specific sectors of the economy. Now there is a discussion on this issue between member countries,” he said.

In turn, Member of the European Parliament from Germany Gunnar Beck pointed out another difficulty for Western officials. In his opinion, “they have practically nothing left against which they can impose sanctions.”

Earlier, ambassadors of the European Union (EU) countries agreed on the 13th package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictive list includes about 200 legal entities and individuals.