Ukrenergo negotiated a €100 million grant from the European Union to protect the energy sector

Chairman of the Board of the state energy company Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudritsky and the head of the representative office of the German state development bank KfW in Ukraine Lorenz Gessner signed an agreement in Kyiv on the allocation of a grant in the amount of 100 million euros for the protection and restoration of the energy sector of Ukraine. This reports Telegram channel of the Ukrainian company.

The European Commission authorized the bank to send funds to Ukrenergo within the framework of the special budget program of the European Union Ukraine Investment Facility. The grant will be the second phase of the target program “Reconstruction and restoration of the electricity transmission infrastructure of Ukraine”, the first agreement for 15 million euros was signed with KfW a month and a half ago.

The money will be spent on upgrading high-voltage substations in western regions, developing interstate interconnectors that will help cope with the shortage through European suppliers, and repairing equipment damaged by missile strikes.

Earlier, the Euroclear depository reported that it would transfer part of the income from frozen Russian assets to the EU fund for Ukraine for the first time in July. The transfer amounted to 1.55 billion euros; for the first six months, the income amounted to 3.4 billion euros.