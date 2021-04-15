Political representation at the highest level of the EU abroad continues to add blunders. Without yet rebuilding the European image after the humiliating episode of the ‘sofagate’ in Ankara, now the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, declines to attend the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine. He does so carelessly, without personally responding to the sender of the letter, President Volodymyr Zelensky. A slip that ‘explodes’ just at the moment when Russia has redoubled its harassment of that eastern country with a massive deployment of soldiers and heavy artillery on its border, the most important in six years, according to NATO.

The ‘no’ to the invitation has its that. In substance and form. It gives so that the commitment of the Community Executive with Ukraine is questioned at a very sensitive moment (although Brussels insists that it is unquestionable). And he also shakes up the thesis of the disagreement with the European Council. The same that fed Turkey a week ago when he ‘parked’ Von der Leyen on a sofa attending (explained) to the indications they received from the protocol services of Charles Michel.

Chance (or not). But just this Thursday the Belgian appeared on Twitter to underline “the firmness and unity of the EU in its unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” He did so after speaking with Zelenski and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about “the deep concern over Russian military build-up” around the Donbas region.

The head of the Community Executive neglects the protocol by not responding personally to the letter



Michel is also invited to independence celebrations in Ukraine, which include a summit in support of its sovereignty over Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014 (along with the city of Sevastopol). “President Michel reiterated his appreciation for President Zelensky’s invitation to the Crimean Platform Summit scheduled for August 23, which he accepted during his visit to Ukraine on March 2. He hopes to be able to attend ”, indicated this Thursday afternoon his communication department.

A “loaded agenda”



So, what has been said, new Commission-Council imbalances. And the shapes? Here the Von der Leyen environment made a mistake that has upset many capitals. The Ukrainian president’s letter was answered by his chief of staff, Björn Seibert, and with his own signature. A compliment to the protocol, revealed by the newspaper ‘Liberation’, in which, in addition, Seibert justified the absence of Von der Leyen in a “loaded agenda” (it is insisted, the events are scheduled for 23 and 24 August, in the middle of the holiday period).

The German will correct the slip: she will respond personally to Zelenski. And the European Commission will ensure “that there is an appropriate level of representation” in these events, said its spokesman, Eric Mamer, after facing more than half an hour of questions from journalists about this new protocol failure. Of course, without being able to guarantee their attendance “because their schedule is determined the week before.”

Ukraine adds to a cascade of diplomatic skids in this unfortunate average 2021, one a month. The count would start with Josep Borrell in Moscow facing a press conference described as humiliating in which he had to charge the EU with accusations, reproaches about respect for the rule of law in Spain for Catalan indepentism or celebrate the success of the vaccine Sputnik V, when it was still viewed with suspicion in Europe. Then came the resounding stumble with the regulation to block exports that, by including Northern Ireland, endangered years of Brexit negotiations.

And, of course, the ‘sofagate’, which forced Michel to apologize for that macho image that has made matters less relevant to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Here there was a clear protocol flaw. Partly because Von der Leyen’s services were not involved in the preparations for the visit. With Ukraine the opposite has happened. A chief of staff is the one who answers to the president of a country.