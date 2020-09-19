President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko should not be considered the official head of state since November. This was stated by the MEPs. Reuters…

“When the term of office of the current authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko expires on November 5, the parliament will no longer recognize him as the country’s president,” the representative and legislative body said in a statement. Lukashenka’s fifth presidential term officially ends on this day. His inauguration took place on November 5, 2015.

Earlier, the European Parliament supported the introduction of sanctions against Lukashenka. “We fully support the EU sanctions against persons responsible for falsifying election results and repression in Belarus. Including Alexander Lukashenko, ”reads the document of the alliance’s legislative body. The final decision will be made by the Council of the European Union.

Mass protests and clashes with riot police have been taking place in Belarus since August 9, when the presidential election took place. The protesters do not trust the official results, according to which the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko won more than 80 percent of the vote.