The European Union is going to block the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the UK. Bloomberg reports this with reference to its sources.

According to the American publication, the European Union (EU) will carefully consider all requests to export the drug to the UK. It is noted that, most likely, they will be rejected until the manufacturer fully fulfills its obligations to supply to the member states of the union.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen threatened AstraZeneca with a ban on exporting its coronavirus vaccine from the European Union to other countries in connection with a sharp reduction in supplies. According to her, by the end of the first quarter, the manufacturer delivered only 30 percent of the volume of vaccines prescribed in the contract.

At the end of February, it was reported that Europe would miss tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in the second quarter of this year. One of the reasons is a fire at a plant under construction for the production of the drug in the Indian city of Pune.