Leaders of the European Union, France and the United States speak out against the coup in Niger. From the direction of the European Union, Josep Borrell assured that the 27 countries will never support or recognize coup authorities. For its part, France, with interests in the African country, convened its defense council. And the United States threatened to withdraw millions of dollars in aid if the coup process continues.

The European Union ruled forcefully on the coup d’état that was consolidated in Niger, last Wednesday, July 26, following the forcible removal of President Mohamed Bazoum.

On the current situation of the country on the West African coast, one of the poorest in the world but with particularly interesting extractive industries in uranium and oil, andhe representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, stated in a releasethat the block “does not recognize and will not recognize the authorities resulting from the coup in Niger”.

Borrell also defined the position of the continental group with respect to the deposed president Mohamed Bazoum:

“He was democratically elected; he is and therefore remains the only legitimate president of Niger”, he stressed.

He also warned of the consequences that the “unacceptable attack on the integrity of institutions”. According to the diplomat, “association and cooperation” would be affected, since budget support and all “cooperation actions in the field of security” will cease, although he did not clarify from when.

The European Union ne reconnaît pas et ne reconnaîtra pas les autorités issues du putsch au #Niger. L’ordre constitutionnel doit être restore. We are ready to support the decisions to come from the @ecowas_cedeao -> https://t.co/hZQaCd7T14 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 29, 2023



And given that the men of General Abdourahamane Tiani, who has commanded the Presidential Guard since 2011 and who appeared on state television on Friday to declare himself the new leader of Niger, have kidnapped Bazoum (democratically elected) since Wednesday, in his official residence of Niamey, the capital; Borrell affirmed that his release “must be unconditional and without delay,” without failing to mention the security guarantees for the president and his family.

The statement points out that the European Union calls for the “full and complete restoration, without delay, of the constitutional order”, adding to the claim already made in this regard by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

France convened its defense council

Taking into account the strong economic and military links with Niger; French President Emmanuel Macron convened a defense and security council for today, July 29. The meeting takes place in the Elysee Palace.

Paris He does not recognize the authority of the coup general Abdourrahmane Tiani, the head of the military junta responsible for the coup in Niger. This was made known this Friday by the Foreign Ministry of the French country.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum upon his arrival for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, amid the Global New Financial Deal Summit in Paris, June 23, 2023. © Ludovic Marin / AFP

President Macron, who is in the midst of an international tour of the South Pacific, called the coup “deeply dangerous for Niger and for the region.”

The African nation is one of the main suppliers of uranium, which is used by French nuclear power plants. It also has a significant military contingent there.

The United States highlights the important leadership of Bazoum

Another important support for the deposed authority were the statements by the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who from Australia stressed his “untiring support” for Mohamed Bazoum.

In this sense, Washington warned that if the coup process continues and the arrest of the Nigerian head of state, the aid it offers to the African country valued at “millions of dollars” in assistance will come to an end. Blinken also highlighted the “importance” of Bazoum’s leadership in safeguarding the security of “West Africa.”

On his Twitter, Antony Blinken stated that he spoke by phone with the deposed president and his predecessor, Mahamadou Issoufou. In both exchanges, the head of US diplomacy expressed itself in a similar vein to the European Union.

“The US will continue to work to ensure the full restoration of democratic and constitutional order”, sentenced the head of the US State Department.

How did the coup take place?

On Wednesday, July 26, a military junta calling itself the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland carried out a coup in the African nation. His actions put an end to the presidency of Mohamed Bazoum, who had been democratically elected on July 2, 2021.

The junta immediately ordered the closure of the borders, the suspension of government institutions and established a night curfew. All until a new order.

The coup plotters are led by the commander of Niger’s presidential guard, General Abdourrahmane Tiani. He criticized Bazoum’s policies in the social, economic and security fields on national television. Despite the authoritarian procedure, Tiani claimed that he will respect the international commitments acquired by the country.

with EFE