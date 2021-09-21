French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said earlier that ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia would meet with Iran at the United Nations this week to try to give impetus to the currently stalled talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal..

During a press conference held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Le Drian said, “We will probably hold a meeting of the joint committee of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, most likely during this week.”“.

The French minister added that since the new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi was elected in June, “negotiations have not resumed, at Iran’s request.”“.

Le Drian stressed “the importance of being able, during this week, to try to launch a positive dynamic for the resumption of talks in Vienna on the return of Iran and the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.”“.

The French Foreign Minister considered that what is important is that “negotiations resume” so that the United States becomes a party to the agreement and Iran returns to its strict adherence to it..

The new Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, will participate in New York this week in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly.